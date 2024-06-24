Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United expect to receive plenty of transfer interest this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have been freshly linked with interest in Archie Gray and reports in Germany suggest the Leeds United academy graduate would ‘consider’ a move.

Gray has emerged on the radar of several top clubs, both in the Premier League and across Europe, after an outstanding breakthrough year at Elland Road. The 18-year-old only made his first-team debut on the opening weekend of last season but went on to play 52 times across all competitions, cementing his spot as one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s team sheet whether at right-back or in central midfield.

Last month’s play-off final defeat to Southampton has consigned Leeds to another season of Championship football, however, and one or two key sales are expected as the club work to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). Gray is among a handful of players who would command a large fee and German outlet BILD now reports that Dortmund have ‘set their sights’ on the versatile teenager.

Having parted ways with Edin Terzic and appointed Nuri Sahin as manager, Dortmund are now putting plans in place for summer investment and it seems that midfield reinforcements will be the priority. The Bundesliga club have already been linked with a move for Gray’s Leeds teammate, Ilia Gruev, and Brighton’s Pascal Groß as they look to build on last season’s Champions League final appearance.

The report adds that Gray’s entourage has suggested he would ‘consider’ a move to Dortmund, who have a proven track record of developing young English talent. The German side have experience in poaching young Championship talent, having signed a 17-year-old Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City back in 2020. They also lured Jadon Sancho away from the Manchester City youth set up before taking him back on loan from Manchester United last season.

Price-tags across previous reports have varied but BILD claim a move for Gray could cost up to €35million (around £30m). There is also known interest in Gray from the Premier League, with the teenager liked by several top clubs including Manchester City and Liverpool.

For his part, Gray has shown no intention of wanting to leave Leeds this summer and it is hoped his familial ties to the club will encourage another season at Elland Road. The 18-year-old was rarely quizzed on his long-term future last season but admitted his dream is to win trophies with the Whites.

“It would mean a lot to me because that's the goal everyone has got here,” Gray told Sky Sports of a potential return to the Premier League back in March. “But especially with me being from Leeds. That's where the club deserves to be and should be. I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's what I've always dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England’s first-team is another one which is what every kid from England dreams of.”