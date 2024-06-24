Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Wales manager's job following the sacking of Rob Page last week.

Page lasted three-and-a-half years in the FAW (Football Association of Wales) hot-seat but was relieved of his duties following a string of disappointing results, culminating in a 0-0 draw with UEFA minnows Gibraltar and a subsequent 4-0 defeat by Slovakia ahead of Euro 2024, which the Welsh team failed to qualify for.

Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu skippered Wales for the first time in the defeat by Slovakia, while youngster Charlie Crew made his international debut in the stalemate with Gibraltar. Dan James, meanwhile, missed the decisive spot-kick in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off final penalty shootout versus Poland back in March which confirmed their opponents' place in Germany this summer.

Via the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, upon which he is a co-host, Allardyce says he is open to the prospect of managing the Welsh setup, which would see him come into contact with the Elland Road trio.

Allardyce spent the last four games of the 2022/23 campaign in charge at Leeds, but could not steer the club clear of the Premier League's relegation zone as the team succumbed to the drop with no wins in their last nine.

Ampadu was signed shortly thereafter as United prepared for Championship football, whilst James spent that season out on loan with Fulham, therefore neither experienced working under the ex-Bolton Wanderers and England boss. Crew, meanwhile, was still with the club's Under-21 setup at the time of Allardyce's four-week stint.

“I‘ve had quite a few Welsh coaches," the 69-year-old said. "You never know if you get on the shortlist for an interview. I‘d always take an interview, I wouldn’t turn an interview down. A team that’s done brilliantly over the last few years.”

Wales' Nations League B Group 4 campaign begins in September when the team are next scheduled to play, against Turkey and Montenegro, before fixtures against the latter and Iceland during October, at which point a replacement is most likely to have been appointed by the FAW.

An appearance by Crew in any competitive fixture would see the 17-year-old cap-tied and unable to represent another nation in future.