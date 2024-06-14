Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest transfer news from across the Championship

The summer transfer window is officially open and Championship clubs are free to do business as they begin to build their squads for next season. Leeds United will be doing their best to add to Daniel Farke's squad in the coming months and it seems they could face a battle on their hands to keep hold of some of their star names.

The Whites haven't signed anyone just yet, but several Championship teams are getting their business done early. With that in mind, here's a round-up of what Leeds' rivals are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barkley meets with Emery

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town man Ross Barkley has reportedly met with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery ahead of his proposed move to Villa Park this summer. Various reports have claimed that a deal is close to being agreed with Barkley nearing a Kenilworth Road exit after just one season with the Hatters.

That deal seems to have moved a step closer in recent days, with Football Insider claiming the midfielder met with Emery at the Belfry golf resort. The pair are reported to have discussed plans for next season and how Emery would use him, with Villa preparing themselves for an increased workload as they compete in an enlarged Champions League.

The deal is said to be worth around £5m, which will be all profit to Luton who bagged the former Chelsea and Nice man on a free transfer last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass on his way

Josh Windass has reportedly rejected the chance to stick around at Sheffield Wednesday and will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Owls' final contract offer has been turned down by the midfielder.

The likes of Hull City and Coventry City have been linked with the 30-year-old, while there were reports earlier in the season that Windass could be set for a move to the MLS. He's been with Wednesday since joining the club from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and the goal he scored at Wembley in 2023 to secure promotion to the Championship will live long in the memories of Owls supporters.

Hull eye Fulham man

Hull City are keeping an eye on Jay Stansfield's situation at Fulham as the Tigers look to sign the England U21 international, report Hull Live. Stansfield spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and while he did bag 13 goals, he couldn't prevent the club from being relegated to League One.