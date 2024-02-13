Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Swansea City as star scores 9/10 and six get 8s

Whites boss Daniel Farke had named an unchanged side for the contest but was forced into making a late alteration as striker Patrick Bamford pulled out during the warm-up. Joel Piroe instead came into the XI against his former side to partner Georginio Rutter in the front line.

With just ten minutes on the clock, Piroe was firing Leeds into a 2-0 lead as part of a lightning fast start from the Whites who went ahead inside just eight minutes through Crysencio Summerville. Leeds then squandered a golden chance to bag a third goal via a rapid break from a Swansea corner but Willy Gnonto was unable to beat keeper Carl Rushworth from point-blank range as Rushworth saved with an outstretched arm.

But Gnonto made no mistake in the 35th minute as he fired Leeds into a 3-0 lead after being played in by a lovely dinked through ball from Archie Gray. Leeds went into the interval with a 3-0 advantage which would have been much bigger and Farke's Whites bagged their fourth goal in the 72nd minute as Gnonto doubled his tally, the Italian played in by Summerville on the counter before slotting home past Rushworth.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from yet another victory for Farke’s Whites.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Made a couple of stops, most of his work was fairly routine. There were a couple of nice longer passes. Photo: David Davies

2 . Archie Gray 8 - A beautiful assist for Gnonto, other examples of his technical ability and aplenty of composure on the ball and off it. Photo: George Wood

3 . Junior Firpo 7 - Came under a little pressure defensively and dealt with most of it. Wasn't as accurate as he has been going forward. Photo: David Davies

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8 - Didn't look troubled very often, played with a real measure of composure and defended well. Passed it well too. Photo: David Davies

5 . Joe Rodon 8 - A picture of calm. Tried to keep things calm and tidy in possession. Was always there when needed. Photo: George Tewkesbury