'A bit weird' - Leeds United man on his emotions after strong showing in front of Whites fans at Swansea
The Swansea-born centre-back came through the Swans youth system before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 and Leeds' midweek visit to Swansea.com Stadium was his first since the move.
"To be fair it was a bit weird," he said. "I haven't been back here I think since I left. Of course it means a lot to me, it's where I grew up, it's where I came through and I will always have this place in my heart and I'm just looking forward for the future."
Leeds controlled the game from the off, scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes through Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe, who was a late addition to the starting line-up after a warm-up injury for Patrick Bamford. Willy Gnonto's double, which came either side of half-time, wrapped up the three points and pushed Leeds up into second, leapfrogging Southampton. As wins go, it was among the most comfortable Leeds have enjoyed this season and Rodon believes momentum played a big part.
"I'm not going to say the best, I just think since that Christmas period we have turned a corner and upped our performances," he said. "Especially the first half, I thought we were very strong, especially in our press and you have seen our counter attacks this season which I think has been very deadly and the boys scored the goals. I think each game we have just got better and better and of course when you are winning confidence is high. Hopefully we can carry that on into a tough game on Saturday."
Though the game started in a raucous atmosphere created by both sets of fans, the way the game went took the wind out of the Swansea support early on and left the Leeds fans to sing their way through the 90 minutes. Rodon is relishing the chance to play in front of them. "I am sure everyone can see the support is incredible and I think that's one of the biggest things since I have come here, learning about the club and the culture and the fans," he said. "They are unbelievable and we are delighted to give them that performance tonight."