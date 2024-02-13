Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swansea-born centre-back came through the Swans youth system before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 and Leeds' midweek visit to Swansea.com Stadium was his first since the move.

"To be fair it was a bit weird," he said. "I haven't been back here I think since I left. Of course it means a lot to me, it's where I grew up, it's where I came through and I will always have this place in my heart and I'm just looking forward for the future."

Leeds controlled the game from the off, scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes through Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe, who was a late addition to the starting line-up after a warm-up injury for Patrick Bamford. Willy Gnonto's double, which came either side of half-time, wrapped up the three points and pushed Leeds up into second, leapfrogging Southampton. As wins go, it was among the most comfortable Leeds have enjoyed this season and Rodon believes momentum played a big part.

"I'm not going to say the best, I just think since that Christmas period we have turned a corner and upped our performances," he said. "Especially the first half, I thought we were very strong, especially in our press and you have seen our counter attacks this season which I think has been very deadly and the boys scored the goals. I think each game we have just got better and better and of course when you are winning confidence is high. Hopefully we can carry that on into a tough game on Saturday."