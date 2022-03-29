Leeds United reportedly lead Brenden Aaronson race as Barcelona revise Raphinha deal

Leeds United reportedly lead Brenden Aaronson race

Leeds United are the favourites to sign RB Salzburg attacker Brenden Aaronson, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who is thought to be priced between €25m and €30m, is reportedly keen to leave the Swiss side in the summer.

The so-called 'Medford Messi' has made eight goal contributions across 21 appearances as Salzburg have stormed to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Barcelona reconsider Raphinha deal

RB Salzburg attacker Brenden Aaronson. Pic: Roland Krivec.

Barcelona are thinking of offering defender Oscar Mingueza to Leeds United to bring down the price of Raphinha, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites reportedly turned down a £29m offer for the United winger from the Spanish giants earlier this month.

Mingueza, a Barcelona academy product, has made 15 La Liga appearances this season.

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza. Pic: Mateo Villalba.

Leeds United skipper looks forward to Whites proving themselves

Leeds United Women captain Catherine Hamill is looking forward to her side getting the chance to prove themselves when they play Alnwick Town at Elland Road next month.

Basement side Town, who have only picked up one Division One North point this season, subjected the Whites to a shock FAWNL Plate exit in January.

A goal in either half, scored by Michelle Stewart and Lucy McConnell, knocked Leeds out of the competition in the second round.

Catherine Hamill hassles an opponent during Leeds United's 2-0 FAWNL Plate defeat to Alnwick Town. Pic: LUFC.

The league meeting, set to take place at the Whites' historic home ground in LS11, is a chance to put it right, says Hamill.

"It’ll be a tough game against Alnwick," Hamill writes in her latest column.

"We only beat them 1-0 at their place and they’ve strengthened since Christmas.

"We’ll want to prove ourselves at Elland Road after Town knocked us out of the FA Women’s National League Plate with a 2-0 victory in January.

"We never underestimate teams, but maybe we did subconsciously that day as we didn’t turn up on the pitch.

"I’m looking forward to going out there and showing that we can beat them."