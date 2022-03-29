Dallas picked up his 61st cap for his country in Friday night’s friendly against hosts Luxembourg and played 79 minutes before being taken off as the Green and White Army recorded a 3-1 victory.

Dallas has already played 38 games for club and country this season and was on the receiving end of a late tackle from Joao Moutinho in last weekend’s 3-2 victory at Wolves for Leeds.

The double Whites player of the year then headed off for his latest bout of international duty with Northern Ireland whose second and final game of the current international break falls less than four days before United’s return to Premier League action.

Leeds will resume their league campaign and crucial run-in against Southampton at Elland Road next Saturday afternoon.

Dallas is one of two Leeds players who could be on senior international duty on Tuesday evening as Whites winger Dan James is also part of the Wales squad ahead of their friendly against visitors Czech Republic.

Asked if he had any other team news in terms of players being lost or coming back in aside from Paddy McNair returning and Bailey Peacock-Farrell joining the group, Northern Ireland boss Baraclough said: “We’ll freshen things up a little bit and let’s see what we have got in respect of these games in three or four days between each other.

“It’s going to be a good test for June, the four games in the Nations League so it is a good test for that.”

