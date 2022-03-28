It’s all change in the top flight table

Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress, but some have considerably more success than others.

Leeds United have endured a difficult season in the Premier League, and have found themselves consistently teetering on the edge of a relegation battle.

But how have their performances at Elland Road helped, or hindered, their cause this term?

With the Premier League entering its final stages, we’ve ran the numbers to see how the top flight would be looking based purely on home form.

Check out the findings, and all of the altered standings below...

1. Liverpool GP: 14. W: 11. D: 3. L: 0. GD: +30. Pts: 36 Photo Sales

2. Manchester City GP: 14. W: 11. D: 1. L: 2. GD: +30. Pts: 34 Photo Sales

3. Arsenal GP: 15. W: 10. D: 2. L: 3. GD: +12. Pts: 32 Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur GP: 14. W: 9. D: 1. L: 4. GD: +10. Pts: 28 Photo Sales