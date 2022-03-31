Leeds United reportedly handed huge Kalvin Phillips boost as Victor Orta shares Raphinha aim

As the countdown continues to the Saints clash, we bring you all the main Whites headlines in one place here with our Thursday morning round up.

Leeds United reportedly handed massive Kalvin Phillips boost

Kalvin Phillips has handed Leeds United a massive boost in their efforts to hold on to him by saying he is prepared to sign a new contract with the club this summer (Mirror)

STAR MAN: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

'They want to come back every weekend' - pals of Leeds United star taste Elland Road magic

Leeds United must take advantage of Elland Road’s “special atmosphere”’ in the run-in, says Rodrigo.

Gareth Southgate explains advantage Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has over Jude Bellingham

England boss Gareth Southgate has lauded Jude Bellingham’s attacking abilities but says the Borussia Dortmund star has not yet learned the tactical awareness of Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta - 'Raphinha and Deco have just one goal'

Victor Orta says Barcelona transfer target Raphinha has just one goal at present - to keep Leeds United in the Premier League.

