The Premier League returns this weekend following the international break where a number of ongoing transfer stories continued to develop behind the scenes.

Leeds United have been handed a massive boost after their star midfielder confirmed he wanted to sign a new deal at the club despite interest from several of the world’s biggest clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are said to be interested in a teenage left-back who is currently playing in the Serie A and won his first senior international cap last week.

Burnley face competition from Huddersfield Town and Weest Brom if they are to sign a Luton Town striker while Brighton are preparing a bid for a bright prospect at Scottish champions Rangers.

Manchester United could look to an England international who has impressed in Italy this season if they aim to sign a new forward in the summer while Inter Milan could look to take one of their former players back on-loan from Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could move for another Serie A forward as a considerably more cost effective alternative to some of the other big names they have been linked with while Everton could be forced to sell on of their two star players as the club’s financial position worsens.

Finally, a Southampton player with 18 months remaining on his contract has reaffirmed his love of playing for the club.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Romeu's love for Saints Oriol Romeu has reiterated how much he loves playing for Southampton as he plans to make "the best decision" over his future with 18 months remaining on his contract (HampshireLive)

2. Big name set for Everton exit Everton will have to sell either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed (The Sun)

3. Dybala a more cost effective option for Gunners A move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala instead of Darwin Nunez, Lautaro Martinez or Dominic Calvert-Lewin will save Arsenal millions with the Argentine about to become a free agent (Football London)

4. Inter could seek Lukaku loan Inter Milan could try to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea (Calciomercato)