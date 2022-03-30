Saturday’s visit of Southampton is the first of the four remaining home games in Leeds’ fight to remain a Premier League side, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Brighton yet to enjoy the full LS11 experience this season.

Leeds, and record signing Rodrigo in particular, can go into the game against 11th-placed Southampton in good spirits thanks to a pair of wins that preceded the international break, both of which brought goals for the Spaniard. In both games he showed fight, as well as quality, and lived up to the importance bestowed on him by new head coach Jesse Marsch.

Rodrigo has become one of Marsch’s ‘leadership council’ along with six other senior men in the dressing room and his role in the victories over Norwich City and Wolves was an instrumental one, something that has not been the case often enough since his £27m move from Valencia.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he told the YEP. “The points give us confidence but the way we got them especially – sometimes you win games but it doesn’t give you the confidence, maybe you score, I don’t know, a corner or something like that, but this was two really solid wins, two solid performances from our team.

“We turned over this moment of almost everything happening in a bad way to a positive moment. We have to take advantage of it, keep moving forward and keep this positive mentality of improvement, of trying to absorb what Jesse wants and get the points.”

It’s almost three weeks since Leeds last played at home but that occasion was a memorable one that will stay with players and fans alike for some time.

The 2-1 win over Norwich City, secured in the most dramatic of fashion thanks to Joe Gelhardt’s late goal, played out in front of a group of Rodrigo’s friends whose appetite for more serves as a reminder that Elland Road’s atmosphere is not to be taken for granted but harnessed to Leeds’ advantage.

BIG MOMENT - Elland Road erupted as Rodrigo hit the net for Leeds United against Norwich City, in a vital 2-1 win. Pic: Getty

“Elland Road has a special atmosphere,” he said. “I’ve played in very different scenarios during my career and I can say completely that Elland Road is one of the best ones, if not the best one.

“The game against Norwich I had some friends come from Spain for their first Premier League game in the stadium here in England. After the game, you can imagine, the win, the pride, the way we won.

“They said they want to come back every weekend because it was something amazing. They’re used to watching La Liga games, another of the best leagues in the world.