In a year when World Cup glory is the ultimate goal, Gareth Southgate’s side were given a wake-up call as their Nations League campaign got under way with defeat in Budapest.

The visitors looked disjointed and off the pace in the humid Hungarian capital, where Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty sealed the Magyars’ first victory against England since 1962.

Phillips was only introduced in the 79th minute so watched much of the match from the bench, but accepts the Three Lions must learn from the frustrating 1-0 loss.

“I think, even the performance (on Saturday night), it opens ours eyes,” the Leeds midfielder said.

“We know that it’s not going to a breeze whenever we go to the World Cup or the next few games.

“We know we’re going to come up against difficult teams, who are going to defend well against us.

“I think Germany are the total opposite. They’re going to attack us and try and get in behind us and create a lot of chances.

“As long as we defend well I don’t think we’ve got a problem.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Bayern ready second Mane bid Bayern Munich are preparing a new bid of around £30million for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane after their opening offer was rejected. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Broja attracting interest West Ham have posted their interest in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The Albania forward also has interest from Newcastle United and Everton. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. City step up Saka pursuit Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Adamu in demand Leeds United, Southampton, and West Ham are all eyeing summer swoops for RB Salzburg attacker Junior Adamu. (Sky Austria) Photo Sales