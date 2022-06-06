He wasn’t in the goals against Japan in Brazil’s Monday-morning friendly, the final minutes of a long season for a player who will now jet off on holiday and mull over his club future as he bakes in the sun, but he was in the action and he was always available.

The yellow shirt he wore in a 1-0 victory in Tokyo will be on his mind as he deliberates the options put to him by his agent Deco.

Playing in the World Cup this year is, understandably, one of the winger’s key priorities, perhaps the biggest one, so he knows that whoever he plays for come August, he must play.

With Premier League football secured for the 2022/23 campaign, remaining at Elland Road will evidently be no barrier to international involvement. All his caps have come as a Leeds United player and even the individual and collective struggles faced by the 25-year-old as relegation threatened to suck the Whites back into the second tier did nothing to hamper his Seleção aspirations.

Brazil coach Tite saw enough from Raphinha, arguably Leeds’ best player for the majority of the season, to restore him to the line-up after a March case of Covid-19 broke a five-game run of consecutive starts. He got the nod against South Korea and again against Japan and, in between the fixtures, he was put up for a press conference by the Brazilian Football Confederation and admitted that the World Cup would be in his thinking this summer.

Although he came off in the second half of both fixtures, Raphinha underlined sufficiently his value to club, country and any admirers who might want to prise him from Leeds’ hands.

The list of possible destinations is not a long one because, along with a guaranteed playing time that must match what he gets as a star player at Leeds, they must be both a Champions League club and deep enough of pocket that they can pay upwards of at least £50m. Given his importance to Leeds, that would feel like the very bottom end of what could be considered a fair and reasonable price. When you consider that such a thing as ‘English tax’ exists in the Premier League buying and selling market, surely a Brazilian tax could and should be applied when discussing terms for Raphinha?

HOW MUCH? Raphinha is no longer merely Leeds United's main man, he's one of Brazil's main men too as clubs like Barcelona cast admiring glances. Pic: Getty

What he’s actually worth in monetary terms was a question too rich for Marcelo Bielsa, one he understood but not one he felt he could answer. Instead he would wax lyrical about his winger’s attributes, almost all of which were on display against Japan. Bielsa insisted that, as a player to whom he could add little, Raphinha was essentially already beyond his teaching. He did, however, desire to see the 2020 signing from Rennes ascend to the next level and, to do that, Bielsa set him the challenge of making his team-mates better.

It was a task which might well have been difficult for any of the game’s greats, had they been in last season’s Leeds team such was the adversity they encountered.

Whether or not he can improve his Brazil team-mates remains to be seen and Neymar’s face would be a picture were it suggested that his junior, less experienced wingman was going to make him play better, but what Raphinha certainly does for the rest of Tite’s players is make the game easier for them. The positions he takes up mean it rarely, if ever, requires a world-class pass or elite vision to find him.

From the outset, he made himself a target against Japan. Neymar had the option to find Raphinha in space in the box but instead backheeled the ball through a compact backline to put Lucas Paquetá in on goal, the Lyon attacker striking the post in the game’s first major chance.

From a starting position right out on the touchline, Raphinha looked constantly to make out-to-in runs and linked up nicely with Neymar in the build-up of an attack that Fred ended with a shot lashed over the top.

It wasn’t an enthralling watch early on, but a niggly game, played in torrential rain and lacking fluidity from both attacks, although there were flashes of what Brazil can do and Raphinha was at the heart of it.

There was a nice through-ball that sent Neymar into the area and then a big chance for the number 19 himself, on 19 minutes, haring in off the touchline to take a Neymar pass before a slip as he shot gave Shūichi Gonda little trouble.

One of the reasons he was so influential for Leeds last season, accounting for huge proportions of their forward progression through dribbles or passes, was not only that his team-mates trusted him with the ball in all situations but because he is so good at making himself available and finding space. Each time Neymar got on the ball, Raphinha was free and open.

Brazil increasingly focused their attacks down the right and looked to the winger, who would come inside if the wide pass was ignored and got involved in tight areas, looking after the ball well with one-touch passing.

Early in the second half, he showcased his physical ability, darting inside to press a centre-half and then spinning on his heel to get after the full-back who was now in possession of the ball. The repeated sprints seen so often at Elland Road put him in position to take advantage when an error presented the ball on the touchline.

Just after the hour mark, Tite withdrew both Raphinha and Vinícius Jr after Brazil had come close again. Casemiro looked up from his own half and saw Neymar making a run that necessitated a wonderful through ball, which he duly produced, although the PSG forward was then dispossessed in the area before he could do any damage. It says so much about Raphinha that when both Casemiro and Neymar lifted their heads, with the ball at their feet, the Leeds man was there, calling for a pass.

Neymar is, undoubtedly, the main man for Brazil but Raphinha, just eight months into his international career, is tucked in just below the 30-year-old global superstar with whom he shares set-piece duties and significant responsibility for the creation of attacks and chances.