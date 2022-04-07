Leeds United reportedly eye Spanish star as rivals suffer huge blow in relegation battle
Leeds United are two days away from a crunch clash at Watford and Whites boss Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media today ahead of Saturday's fixture at Vicarage Road.
As the countdown to the Hornets test continues, we bring you all the latest main Whites headlines in one place through our Thursday morning round-up piece.
Whites reportedly eye Spanish star as agent denies reported Whites 'bid’
Leeds United have reportedly ‘sounded out’ Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galán about a move to Elland Road. (Mundo Deportivo).
Leeds have not yet made a bid for Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir, the Turkey international’s agent has claimed. (Ajansspor).
Leeds have not yet made a bid for Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir, the Turkey international's agent has claimed. (Ajansspor).
"Phenomenal for a non 'big six' club" - expert explains Leeds United accounts, profit and potential
Leeds United's 2020/21 accounts show an operating profit of £5.5m and a set of results that 'surpass expectations' in the eyes of football finance lecturer Kieran Maguire.
Read the full lowdown on the unveiling of the Elland Road club's accounts HERE
Huge twist in Premier League relegation battle as Leeds United's rivals are dealt hammer blow
The cushion between Leeds United and the drop zone was cut to six points as Burnley came from behind to beat Wednesday night's Everton 3-2 in a hugely-significant result in the Premier League relegation scrap.
Read how the Clarets dealt a hammer blow to Frank Lampard's side HERE
Leeds United promotion winner stars for new club with cup semi-final winning performance
Leeds United Championship winner Barry Douglas is closing in on more silverware with current club Lech Poznań after his Polish Cup semi-final winning performance.
Find out about the latest escapades of the popular former Whites left back HERE
'It's not going to be easy' - Leeds United Women hope to defy expectation in tough cup final against West Yorkshire rivals
Leeds United Women are facing their first cup final in six years tonight when they take on Brighouse Town in the County Cup.
But the Whites are not expected to emerge victorious according to the Whites' assistant coach Mick Wood.