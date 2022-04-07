As the countdown to the Hornets test continues, we bring you all the latest main Whites headlines in one place through our Thursday morning round-up piece.

Whites reportedly eye Spanish star as agent denies reported Whites 'bid’

Leeds United have reportedly ‘sounded out’ Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galán about a move to Elland Road. (Mundo Deportivo).

ON THE RADAR? Leeds United are reportedly eyeing Celta Vigo left back Javi Galan, front. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Leeds have not yet made a bid for Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir, the Turkey international’s agent has claimed. (Ajansspor).

"Phenomenal for a non 'big six' club" - expert explains Leeds United accounts, profit and potential

Leeds United's 2020/21 accounts show an operating profit of £5.5m and a set of results that 'surpass expectations' in the eyes of football finance lecturer Kieran Maguire.

Huge twist in Premier League relegation battle as Leeds United's rivals are dealt hammer blow

The cushion between Leeds United and the drop zone was cut to six points as Burnley came from behind to beat Wednesday night's Everton 3-2 in a hugely-significant result in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Leeds United promotion winner stars for new club with cup semi-final winning performance

Leeds United Championship winner Barry Douglas is closing in on more silverware with current club Lech Poznań after his Polish Cup semi-final winning performance.

'It's not going to be easy' - Leeds United Women hope to defy expectation in tough cup final against West Yorkshire rivals

Leeds United Women are facing their first cup final in six years tonight when they take on Brighouse Town in the County Cup.