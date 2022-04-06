Douglas played just 15 league games in the Whites' 2019/20 second tier winning season but was credited with taking an influential role in the dressing room culture that underpinned Leeds' success under Marcelo Bielsa.

The left-back went out on loan to Blackburn Rovers for the duration of Leeds' first season back in the top flight with Bielsa content to play Gjanni Alioski and Stuart Dallas in his position, and subsequently made a permanent exit from Elland Road last summer when his contract expired.

Having played in Poland with Lech Poznań for two and a half years earlier in his career, Douglas returned to Poznań Stadium for the 2021/22 season and although he started out as their first choice left-back, he's been locked in a battle with five-cap Portuguese international Pedro Rebocho for most of the campaign, finding game-time hard to come by in The Ekstraklasa of late.

But for Tuesday's Polish Cup semi-final against fourth-tier side Olimpia Grudziadz, Lech Poznań coach Maciej Skorża turned to Douglas once again and was richly rewarded.

Douglas curled in the 26th-minute corner that Dawid Kownacki headed in to open the scoring and the Scot got on the scoresheet himself five minutes after the break, meeting a Joel Pereira cross that split the defence and invited a finish.

The same players combined eight minutes later, after Olimpia Grudziadz were reduced to 10 men, with Douglas slamming in a low volley from Pereira's ball to the back stick. The Scot now has four goals and three assists for the season.

Rakow Czestochowa and 19-time cup winners Legia Warszawa meet today to decide who will take the other final spot.

MATCH WINNER - Former Leeds United man Barry Douglas scored two and set up the other in Lech Poznan's Polish Cup semi-final win. Pic: Getty