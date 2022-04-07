Summerville’s impressive treble in the 4-0 Elland Road win over Crystal Palace took his Premier League 2 tally for the season to six and once again underlined his potential.

A recent addition to the Netherlands Under 21 set-up, Summerville has been part of the first team set-up at Thorp Arch all season but has found senior opportunities limited due to the presence of Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Daniel James.

He featured in four of five fixtures during September and October but then went eight games without any match minutes before 50 minutes against Arsenal in December. That was his last appearance in the Premier League but because of his proximity to the first team, Monday night’s victory over the Eagles was just his third Under 23s appearance since December 3rd.

There was little evidence of rust in his performance, however, as he fired in a third-minute screamer from just outside the box to open the scoring. His next trick was to cut back from the byline and find the far corner of the net from an acute angle, before taking advantage of a goalkeeping error to find an empty net from distance.

Taylor, who appeared in the top flight for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, was delighted with the 20-year-old’s all-round contribution, not just his goals.

“I was a left-back and I couldn’t think of anything worse than playing against Cry, let me tell you,” said Taylor at full-time.

“He’s got that small centre of gravity, and he chops and he’s gone and he’s that quick, he’s gone, you just can’t catch him, so no, really good.

“Everything going forward he’s fantastic at, but he doesn’t just stop there, he does the defensive work as well, he works really hard. He’s picked up the press really well, he presses really aggressively and wins the ball back high up which then gives us an opportunity to go and score a goal so it was a fantastic performance from him.”

