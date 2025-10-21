Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has blasted West Ham United ahead of Friday night's visit to Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Leeds United are currently preparing for what already feels like a potentially pivotal night in the race to avoid relegation from the Premier League when West Ham United visit Elland Road.

A Friday night home clash under the lights at the Whites famous old home will provide Daniel Farke and his players with a golden opportunity to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley and land a major blow on one of their main relegation rivals.

As it stands following the weekend results, Leeds are sitting three points and two places above the relegation zone after winning just two of their eight games since securing promotion into the Premier League by landing last season’s Championship title.

For West Ham, the situation appears to be even more alarming following their 2-0 home loss against Brentford on Monday night. With some supporters boycotting the London Stadium fixture, Nuno Espirito Santo emerged empty-handed from the first home game of his reign as Hammers manager as goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen helped Brentford claim a win that has helped them move above Leeds an into thirteenth place in the Premier League table.

Nuno delivered a withering assessment of his side’s performance during the loss and his comments were matched by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher as he analysed the Hammers display and their current situation on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

What did Jamie Carragher say about West Ham United?

Jamie Carragher gave his opinion on what's happening at West Ham. | Getty Images

When asked to describe West Ham’s performance and current situation, the former Liverpool stalwart told Sky Sports: “Shocking, and they’ve been shocking for a while, a long time. It’s feels a long time since they won that European trophy under David Moyes. There is a reason why supporters’ reactions, not just to this ownership but at other clubs, sometimes when you’re not associated to that club and you’re on the outside looking in, you’re a bit like ‘what are you complaining about?’.

“Sometimes we question supporters. When supporters go against the club and they go against the ownership, a lot of the time it’s a last resort. Very rarely do supporters of their own football clubs get it wrong. They know exactly what is going on at this football club and it is not down to managers more often than not. The ownership at West Ham now is completely different to what we are seeing at the club that has just battered them on their own patch.

“It’s almost a throwback in terms of how they go about transfers, they have a little go at a director of football. Sullivan at the top end of that club, he’s been there a few years now, they’ve won a trophy under David Moyes, I get that but it doesn’t feel a modern way of doing things and I think that’s where that frustration is coming from in that support. You look at Brentford as a forward-thinking club - West Ham are a far bigger club but the way they're run means they can't compete with them on the pitch.”

