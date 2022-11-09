Leeds United are back in action on Thursday night when they face Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

The Whites have enjoyed a resurgence of late, winning each of their last two Premier League games, seeing off Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth. Jesse Marsch is now sitting a little more comfortably, and he should be safe going into the World Cup. Leeds still have two games before then, facing Wolves in the cup before taking on Tottenham.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Mbaye links

Leeds are being linked with a move for Cadiz defender Momo Mbaye. The 24-year-old was linked with the Whites recently, but the rumour seems to be gathering momentum.

WiW sport claim Victor Orta is readying an offer for Mbaye, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Brighton and Southampton are also being linked with the centre-back, who has only recently graduated to the Cadiz first team having spent the last three years playing for the Spanish club’s B side.

Lang latest

Another player Leeds are being linked with is Club Brugge star Noa Lang. According to Voetbal Belgie, the Whites could reignite their interest having taken a liking to the 23-year-old previously.

Lang has fallen out of favour at Club Brugge, and the timing could be right for a move in January. The report claims the player’s agent is in talks with Italian clubs over a possible move, while Leeds are also said to hold an interest.