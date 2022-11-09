When Leeds United would play in Carabao Cup last 16 if going through at Wolves and draw details

This evening’s 7.45pm kick-off currently presents United’s penultimate game before the six-week pause to the season for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at Molineux is followed by a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, after which Leeds are presently set for 45 days without a competitive game. The Whites were due back in action after the World Cup with the league hosting of Manchester City on Boxing Day but the fixture against Pep Guardiola’s defending champions has been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday, December 28.

Leeds, though, would be back in action one week earlier and before Christmas should they seal Carabao Cup progression at Wolves tonight. The fixtures in the competition’s fourth round which is the last 16 are scheduled to take place midweek in the week beginning Monday, December 19 which is the day after the World Cup final.

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports following the third round’s final fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa in an 8pm kick-off at Old Trafford. The ball numbers are yet to be confirmed but Charlton Athletic, Gillingham, Lincoln City and MK Dons have already sealed their places in the hat along with Bournemouth, Burnley and Leicester City.