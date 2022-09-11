Leeds United’s match against Nottingham Forest this weekend was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Whites could also face next week’s clash with Manchester United also being rescheduled due to The Queen’s funeral, however that is yet to be confirmed.

If their trip to Old Trafford is postponed then then fans could be without club football until October, with international football set to resume at the end of this month.

Here are today’s rumours...

• BRIGHTON PREPARE CONTRACT OFFER FOR ARSENAL TARGET

Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to offer Moises Caicedo a new contract as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested in the midfielder. Liverpool were previously linked with the 20-year-old before they signed Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day. (football.london)

• LEEDS UTD TO REIGNITE INTEREST IN WINGER

Leeds United are reportedly set to push for Cody Gakpo in January after being linked with the PSV winger this summer. However, there will be a lot of competition for the Dutchman, with Manchester United previously expressing interest. (Fabrizio Romano)

• NEWCASTLE TARGET SUNDERLAND YOUNGSTER

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £2.5m move for Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg. Everton are also said to be interested in the 15-year-old, who recently captained the England youth side. (The Sun)

• WEST HAM PLOT £12M BID FOR CHAMPIONSHIP ACE

West Ham are preparing to make a £12m bid for Sheffield United defender John Egan in January. The Irons looked to sign the 29-year-old over the summer but the Blades refused to sell. (The Sun)

• CHELSEA HANDED BOOST IN PURSUIT OF AC MILAN FORWARD

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost as they look to snap up AC Milan's Rafael Leao. It is believed that talks over a new contract for the striker at San Siro have stalled over his £6m-a-year demands. (Corriere dello Sport)

• LIVERPOOL EXPRESS INTEREST IN PSV STAR

Liverpool are thought to be once again interested in signing PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. Manchester United are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

• CHELSEA EYE NEW SPORTING DIRECTOR

Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing PSG football advisor Luis Campos to the club to become their new sporting director. The Blues are expected to continue their high-spending in January. (Daily Mail)

• ARSENAL SET TO CHALLENGE FOR BENFICA DEFENDER

Arsenal are preparing a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo in January. It is thought the Spaniard could be available for €10m with his contract set to expire next summer. (TuttoJuve)

• BARCELONA SET TO RENEW INTEREST IN MAN CITY ACE