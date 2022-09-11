'More important' - Ex-Leeds United star Raphinha on rejecting Chelsea for Barcelona and values
Former Leeds United star Raphinha has opened up on his reasons for rejecting Chelsea for a summer move to Barcelona and his own personal values.
Barca, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all held interest in Raphinha this summer and Leeds had an agreement in place with the Blues to sign the Brazilian star winger.
Raphinha, though, held out for a move for Barcelona which was eventually sealed in July for a fee in the region of £50m, with significant add-ons to boost the total to around £55m.
"Rejecting an offer from Chelsea? Yes, because my dream was to wear the Barca shirt," said Raphinha to La Vanguardia.
"I followed them since I was young, since Ronaldinho arrived. I wanted to be a part of it.
"The desire was stronger than any other proposal, no matter how powerful it was financially.
"I knew that I might have some difficulties to come and to be registered. But I was also aware of the effort the club was making.
"So I decided to trust and adapt to the economic conditions that existed.
"I was born in La Restinga, a very poor neighbourhood in Porto Alegre. I had a very poor childhood, so to speak.
"But my family taught me that humility and values are much more important than material things and that has saved me on many occasions."