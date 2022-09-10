Leeds United are desperate to get back to action after their heavy defeat to Brentford last time out.

The Whites were supposed to be in action this weekend, but all Premier League and EFL fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen, who died this week.

Jesse Marsch’s men could return to action next weekend when they are scheduled to face Manchester United, although there is also doubt over that fixture.

It has been a solid start for Leeds so far, sitting ninth in the table, and they will be keen to continue on that path as the season goes on.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Dieng latest

Leeds are not said to be eyeing a January move for Bamba Dieng.

The striker has been left in limbo after snubbing the Whites late in the summer window, almost leaving Leeds short.

The Whites thought they had wrapped a deal for the forward, but he decided to reject a move to Yorkshire when Nice expressed an interest late on deadline day.

His move to Nice then failed, leaving him stranded at Marseille, where he is not expected to get too many minutes this season.

According to Jonathan Shrager, Diengs camp are working to explore some sort of avenue for him to leave, even after the window, but Leeds nor Nice have expressed an interest in a January move.

Raphinha opens up

Raphinha has opened up on his decision to reject Chelsea and leave Leeds United for Barcelona.

“Rejecting an offer from Chelsea? Yes, because my dream was to wear the Barca shirt,” he told La Vanguardia.

“I followed them since I was young, since Ronaldinho arrived. I wanted to be a part of it. The desire was stronger than any other proposal, no matter how powerful it was financially.

“I knew that I might have some difficulties to come and to be registered. But I was also aware of the effort the club was making.

“So I decided to trust and adapt to the economic conditions that existed.

“I was born in La Restinga, a very poor neighbourhood in Porto Alegre. I had a very poor childhood, so to speak.