Leeds United could be set for another busy transfer window when the new year rolls in.

With the fight for a place in the Premier League heating up, Championship teams will soon turn their attention to the January transfer window to potentially expand their squads. Leeds United had a very eventful summer following their relegation and they could be set for an active January as well, with talks of both ins and outs swirling around the rumour mill.

In the summer, a bulk of players left the club in pursuit of top flight football again but the Whites were able to bring in a haul of new names to plug the gaps. One player they were set to sign was Nadiem Amiri of Bayer Leverkusen but talks broke down between the two parties. Some reports claimed the midfielder decided against the move but others suggest the club were the ones to pull the plug.

Amiri is now reportedly looking to try for a move again once the January transfer window opens as he is looking to leave Leverkusen sooner than June, which is when his current contract comes to an end. That’s according to Kicker, who wants to ‘forego the family influence that reportedly cost him his move to the Premier League’ (via Fussball Transfers).

The Bundesliga side are willing to let him leave in January if a ‘reasonable offer’ is tabled, but they can’t afford to be too picky as January will be the last chance they have of earning money through a sale.

It hasn’t been specifically confirmed whether Leeds are willing to re-enter negotiations with Amiri or not. But they were certainly serious about signing him in the summer. The Whites agreed a £5 million transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen but talks broke down pretty soon after that.