There can be no talk of Leeds United blowing the title race open but there's no doubt they made a statement with their performance in the victory over Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's men caused real problems for the Foxes, took a deserved lead and then showed their defensive steel to see out a tense final period and celebrate three points. Leicester have been on a tear in the Championship and had lost just one game prior to this, all the way back at the start of September. They could have little argument with this result, however, and although they hit the bar with a first half wonderstrike they so rarely looked likely to cut Leeds open. Here's the YEP take.

Pascal Struijk

BEST YET: From Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, right, pictured being chased by Leicester City's Ceasare Casadei in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

A captain's performance. Keeping Jamie Vardy that quiet was impressive but what really stood out about Struijk's aggressive defending was the intelligence behind it. When he jumped up to win the ball he made sure it was there to be won. Factor in his usual standard of passing and this was Struijk at his best. There's no doubt the defender has left a difficult last season behind him now and confidence has been restored. Both he and Joe Rodon were excellent.

Glen Kamara

The way he looked after the ball in tight spaces and his resistance to Leicester's pressing was vital in the first half. It was a season-best display from the ex-Rangers man and showed that he can be the ideal foil for the slightly more defensive Ethan Ampadu. As a pair they presented a pretty horrible evening for Leicester's star men in midfield. Ampadu has to be mentioned as well because he was arguably even more central to the win given his second half defensive contribution. We're still learning about Kamara, however, so this felt like a statement performance.

Georginio Rutter

If, as a striker, you can't score goals then you have to create them and Rutter has been doing that for weeks now during his barren spell in front of the net. At Leicester it was the other way round and although he wasn't able to show his brilliant creative best for periods of the game, he popped up with a massive goal. It was, as Farke said, a deserved reward for a player doing his utmost in every game.

Illan Meslier

What a save and what a time to make it. Producing a highlight-reel stop, deep in added time, away at the league leaders, having had no other saves to make all evening, showed the ability he possesses. It has not been an easy couple of years but Meslier reminded everyone of his potential with that one moment.

Bad day

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Leicester City man revealed that Leicester had tricks up their sleeve to deal with Leeds' aggression and yet, in the face of that aggression, those tricks were nowhere to be seen. He was barely given a sniff as Ampadu and Leeds restricted him and stopped the playmaker from making plays.

Jamie Vardy

A player who has enjoyed some good times against Leeds and terrorised various Whites defenders with his pace and movement, Vardy was kept uncharacteristically quiet throughout. Not only was he unable to free himself of Pascal Struijk's attention, he lost the ball for an attack that led to Leeds' pair of corners and winning goal. Furthermore, it was Vardy playing Rutter onside for the Frenchman's winner. That was Vardy's last contribution to the match.

Off-camera moments

Pre-game: Karl Darlow getting some shooting practise with a kitman Paul acting as fourth-choice goalkeeper. Ilia Gruev being nutmegged by the returning Junior Firpo in a rondo, much to the delight of Liam Cooper. Archie Gray taking a stray ball from Meslier in the back of the head during warm-up. A Leeds fan in front of the press box giving furtive Leeds salutes to club staff and then putting his finger to his lips.

During the game: Vardy coming over to have words with his manager after a difficult opening six minutes in which Leeds pressed aggressively to pin their hosts in. He wasn't the only Leicester player throwing the arms up in frustration as the Foxes struggled to play out. Farke losing his rag as Leeds were denied a first half penalty decision, eventually earning a yellow card for his protests to the fourth official. Ayling calling Archie Gray over to the touchline to dish out some right-back positional advice. Glen Kamara getting in the referee's ear as they came out for the second half. Daniel James exchanging greetings with a home fan as he came off in stoppage time, having shown no real urgency to get off the pitch as Leeds attempted to see out the final minutes.