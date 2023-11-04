Daniel Farke provides new Leeds United injury update and explains switch as player returns
Farke made just the one change to his side as Archie Gray came back into the XI at right back to replace Jamie Shackleton who was not involved in the matchday squad. Speaking pre-match to Sky Sports, Farke explained that Shackleton had suffered a glute strain and that bringing Gray back into the side was the natural solution having rested the 17-year-old for the previous weekend's 4-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town.
"I think in such a busy spell you always have to be careful," said Farke to Sky Sports of Gray. "He was excellent so far over the whole course of the season and Jamie Shackleton sadly suffered a little glute strain in training and for that it's quite normal that Archie comes back."
Shackleton's place in Friday night's matchday squad was effectively taken by the returning Junior Firpo who made the bench upon recovering from recent injuries. Firpo - who has yet to feature this season - had recovered from damaging his knee in the summer but then suffered hip pain on his initial return to training. The left back was an unused substitute as Farke's Whites impressed in a 1-0 triumph at the league leaders.