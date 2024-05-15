Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Thursday’s huge play-off clash against Norwich City.

Leeds United are now just one day away from their crucial Championship play-off semi-final second-leg clash against Norwich City. Daniel Farke’s men fought hard to leave Carrow Road with a 0-0 draw on Sunday and so it is all to play for when the pair meet again at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

Leeds fans will flock to Elland Road for one final time this season in hope of further improvement and a much-needed win, with one of Southampton or West Brom awaiting for the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 26. Thursday will be tight, tense and hopefully successful for Farke’s men - and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville ‘stance’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crysencio Summerville will reportedly avoid forcing an Elland Road exit this summer if Leeds fail to achieve promotion. TEAMtalk reports that the winger is ‘extremely happy’ at Leeds and will not agitate to leave amid intensifying interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Summerville has attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe during an incredible first season as a first-team regular at Leeds, with his 30 goal contributions across all competitions by far the most of any Whites star. Among those keeping tabs on the Dutchman are the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Failure to achieve promotion via the play-offs will present some financial challenges at Leeds, with the most obvious way to mitigate against them being to sell players. Those in charge at Elland Road are thought to value Summerville at around £30-40million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But regardless of the club’s league status next season, this report suggests Summerville will not kick up a fuss in an effort to move, instead leaving it up to Leeds to decide whether cashing in will benefit them. Of course, both club and player will hope to avoid any issues and promotion would most likely see the 22-year-old remain.

Bove eyed

Leeds have been named by reports in Italy as a potential suitor for Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove. Giallorossi.net report that promotion to the Premier League could see Farke’s side ‘snatch’ the midfielder from Serie A.

Bove is not considered a regular first-team starter at Roma, with 16 of his 29 league appearances coming from the bench. The 21-year-old is thought to be considered a squad player by manager Daniele De Rossi and so could look to leave his boyhood club in search of more regular football elsewhere.

There is no mention of how much it could cost Leeds to sign Bove, but Transfermarkt value the young midfielder at €15m (£12.9m). He is contracted at Roma until 2028 and so the Serie A club have no obligation to sell at anything less than their own valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad