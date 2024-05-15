Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City attacker Jonathan Rowe appears to have one eye on the Premier League and has been discussing the possibility of representing a top flight club prior to this Thursday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Leeds United.

Rowe and his Canaries teammates arrive at Elland Road tomorrow evening with one singular goal in mind: qualification for the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Led by David Wagner, who has been promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs before with Huddersfield Town, Norwich know the tie may ultimately go to extra-time and penalty kicks to decide a winner after cancelling each other out at Carrow Road last weekend.

Rowe is into the final 12 months of his contract at the club, although Norwich can exercise a year extension, and has been the subject of reported transfer interest from the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are one such club to have expressed an interest, supposedly, while the 21-year-old has responded to the purported admiration by the North London club.

Speaking to Football Daily, Rowe said: "I'm an Arsenal fan, so it didn't really appeal to me much. I guess it's better than being linked with Ipswich!

"I wouldn't say never because in football you can never rule anything out, but it would take a lot [to get me to play for them]. I don't know why I'm saying this! I will cross that bridge when it comes to it."

Rowe completed 60 minutes against Leeds on Sunday, in what was his first start since January. Wagner has been careful reintegrating the England Under-21 international due to a hamstring injury suffered earlier this season but is likely to start the 13-goal winger at Elland Road.

"Every game is different," Rowe added. "You don't know what to expect. Sometimes, you go into games knackered but you still want to play and get that winning feeling back but it's tough. That's been the biggest challenge, shifting the momentum."