Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton and Leeds United could meet at Wembley but the former is already facing transfer uncertainty.

Southampton are facing uncertainty over the future of Che Adams with reports suggesting he is in ‘advanced discussions’ over a summer move to Wolves.

Adams is into the final weeks of his contract at Southampton but remains a crucial part of Russell Martin’s side, having scored 16 goals in 40 Championship appearances. A number of clubs have been keeping a close eye on the situation as this summer closes in and it appears interested parties are now confident enough to make their move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Transfers reports that among the many suitors, it is Wolves leading the race after holding talks with Adams’ representatives. Attacking reinforcements are the priority at Molineux, with the cash-strapped Premier League outfit set to make use of the free agent market. Manager Gary O’Neil is thought to have a long-standing admiration for the Scotland international.

Adams missed Southampton’s 0-0 play-off semi-final first-leg draw at West Brom due to a calf issue, but it is hoped he will return in time for Friday’s second-leg. Nevertheless, news of his impending exit could present an unnecessary distraction for that game and a potential final at Wembley that could see the Saints face Leeds for a place in the Premier League.

With that being said, Adams’ future has long been the subject of speculation but is yet to affect either his focus or commitment. The striker has been in particularly red hot form in recent weeks and was described by manager Martin as one of Southampton’s best players at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We missed Che a lot,” Martin said of his striker’s absence at West Brom. “That’s not a disrespect to any of our other players. I think he's probably been one of our best players for the last four or five weeks. He has been playing the best football I've seen him play since we've been here. He has played with energy.”

Adams remains a doubt for Friday’s visit of West Brom to St Mary’s and will be managed carefully ahead of a potential play-off final later this month. Both semi-final legs are finely balanced, with Leeds drawing 0-0 at Carrow Road before welcoming Norwich City to Elland Road on Thursday.

Leeds have in fact been linked with a move for Adams as well, with reports earlier this season naming Daniel Farke’s side as one of several keeping an eye on the forward’s contract situation. It remains to be seen whether that will develop into anything more concrete but with strong Premier League interest, it would be unlikely if promotion is not achieved.