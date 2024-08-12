Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Middlesbrough.

Leeds United kicked off their 2024/25 season in typically dramatic fashion after drawing 3-3 at home to Portsmouth on Saturday. Goals from Pascal Struijk, Wilfried Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson ensured the points were shared, with the latter’s effort salvaging a result in the 95th minute after Callum Lang’s penalty made it 3-2 a couple of minutes prior. Daniel Farke’s side will now prepare for their Carabao Cup clash with Middlesbrough on Wednesday but transfer speculation continues to circle.

Leeds retain interest in Jonathan Rowe after seeing the winger omitted from Norwich City’s squad for their 2-0 defeat at Oxford United over the weekend, following reports from Fabrizio Romano of a bid from French outfit Olympique de Marseille. Farke has also been clear on the need for reinforcements at full-back and in central midfield, with just under three weeks until the summer window closes. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rowe latest

Leeds look set to step up their pursuit of Norwich winger Rowe with reports suggesting a ‘formal offer’ is being prepared. TEAMtalk report that despite seeing Marseille linked with the 21-year-old over the weekend, Elland Road chiefs remain confident they can land their man before the window closes on August 30.

While initial reports from The Telegraph spoke of a £7million valuation, Leeds are not thought to have submitted an offer and instead kept in contact with Norwich to ascertain their demands. Those in charge at Carrow Road are thought to value Rowe closer towards £15m and hold the option to extend his contract - currently set to expire next summer - for a further 12 months.

This most recent report claims Marseille’s opening offer of €12m (£10.3m) has been rejected by Norwich and now Leeds look set to go one better, with the Whites ‘expected’ to come in with a higher number which will come closer to the Canaries’ valuation. There is thought to be growing optimism inside Elland Road that a deal can be done for the England youth international.

Marseille ‘consider’ return

Marseille haven’t yet given up hope of signing Rowe with reports suggesting an improved offer could be on the way. The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that a second bid is being ‘considered’ by the Ligue 1 club while Leeds remain ‘in contention’ for the winger’s signature.

Roberto De Zerbi has prioritised attacking reinforcements at the Stade Vélodrome, with interest in former Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah as well as Rowe. The French side do look to be closing in on a €25m (£21.4m) deal for Eyle Wahi, although it is unclear whether he presents an alternative to Rowe or Nketiah.

Rowe’s future remains uncertain but the winger is not expected to feature in Norwich’s Carabao Cup clash against Stevenage on Tuesday, although head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has not ruled out reintegration. “There will always be (a way back), and it's just a matter of behaviour and how the players respond to this,” he said on Saturday.