Leeds might be about to receive a possible big transfer boost.

A team locked in Leeds United combat for a Whites transfer target are closing in on a €25m deal for a different attacker.

Leeds are looking to sign a new winger following the sale of star man Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and the Whites are still keen on Norwich City’s England under-21s attacker Jonathan Rowe.

French club Marseille are also interested in Rowe and the French outfit reportedly submitted a formal bid for the player at the weekend which was rejected. Now, though, fresh reports have emerged claiming that Marseille are closing in on a deal to sign young French striker Elye Wahi from RC Lens.

The club have reportedly offered a €25m fee plus add-ons in their bid to sign the 21-year-old attacker who represented France at this summer’s Olympics.

Marseille reportedly turned their attentions to Wahi instead of matching the €30m euros package needed for striker Eddie Nketiah which could suggest that Wahi is an alternative to Nketiah and not Rowe.

Both all three players are forwards and with the picture unclear as to whether the French club could sign both Wahi and Rowe, their move for the Lens forward could end up providing a Whites boost.

Marseille are yet to submit another boost for the Norwich forward.