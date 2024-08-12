Leeds United still in mix for Championship winger as target closes in on move to rivals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United remain interested in a Championship winger as another attacking target closes in on a move to one of the club’s divisional rivals.
Leeds are on the hunt for a new winger following the sale of last season’s Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and the Whites have been in talks with Crystal Palace for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Reports over the weekend suggested that Leeds were preparing a £15m bid for the 21-year-old’s services but the YEP understands that a loan move was considered more likely and the player is now finalising a loan move to Sheffield United.
Leeds have also been wary of avoiding guaranteeing any new loan signing a certain amount of minutes. The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30 and the YEP understands that the Whites are keen to ensure they make the right moves and not panic with two and a half weeks of the window still left.
But the Whites remain interested in Norwich City’s England under-21s winger Jonathan Rowe who is also wanted by French side Marseille. The French club reportedly made a formal bid for the winger at the weekend which the Canaries rejected.
Rowe was left out of Norwich’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Championship opener against Oxford United and is now training with the club’s under-21s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.