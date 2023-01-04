Leeds United supporters have reacted in a positive fashion after long-serving star Mateusz Klich was given a guard of honour following Wednesday night’s home draw with West Ham United.

The 32-year-old joined the Whites from Dutch club FC Utrecht in June 2017 and made his league debut in a 2-0 win against Sunderland just under two months later. Klich returned to his former club on loan for the second-half of his first season with Leeds but returned to Elland Road and became a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa.

Helping the Whites to promotion as Championship winners during the 2019/20, Klich found the net in his side’s first game back in the Premier League in over 16 years as they fell to a thrilling 4-3 defeat at reigning champions Liverpool. In total, the versatile Pole has gone on to almost 200 appearances for the Whites but his time with the club is set to come to an end as MLS outfit DC United look set to complete a deal to take Klich to the United States.

He received a guard of honour following Wednesday night’s draw with the Hammers and he has received the support of Whites fans via social media. Twitter user John Walsh said: “Pablo, Berardi, Alioski , now Klich all departed in recent times. Proper player and outstanding servant to @LUFC. Fond farewell @Cli5hy and thanks for the memories.”

Darren Binns added: “Thank you Matty for everything you have done for Leeds. Great guy and character. My 7 year olds favourite player might be going. All the best to you and your family.” The suitably named Klich Bait said: “Just thank you @Cli5hy. An absolute boss. Legend in Leeds forever.”

