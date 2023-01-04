WATCH: Leeds United perform guard of honour for Mateusz Klich as midfielder nears permanent Elland Road exit
Leeds United’s players and staff lined up following the Whites’ 2-2 draw with West Ham United to bid farewell to Mateusz Klich after five-and-a-half years at the club
The Polish international was given a guard of honour by his teammates and Leeds United club staff, many of whom wore t-shirts depicting the now iconic image of Klich smoking a cigar following the Whites’ promotion in 2020.
Visibly emotional, Klich received hugs from several teammates before breaking down in front of the Jack Charlton Stand, where he was mobbed by his colleagues. Those remaining inside Elland Road at full-time sung the 32-year-old’s terrace chant in unison, before the players lined up to pay tribute to Klich.
Initially signed in 2017, Klich was sent out on loan by former boss Thomas Christiansen but returned in style under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring the first goal of the Argentine’s illustrious reign at home to Stoke City on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.
Klich played almost every available minute for the Whites during their run to promotion in 2020, ending their 16-year top flight exile.
Amidst concrete interest from Major League Soccer side DC United, Klich is expected to complete a move to the United States in the coming days, signing off at Elland Road after five-and-a-half years with the club.