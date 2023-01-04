The Polish international was given a guard of honour by his teammates and Leeds United club staff, many of whom wore t-shirts depicting the now iconic image of Klich smoking a cigar following the Whites’ promotion in 2020.

Visibly emotional, Klich received hugs from several teammates before breaking down in front of the Jack Charlton Stand, where he was mobbed by his colleagues. Those remaining inside Elland Road at full-time sung the 32-year-old’s terrace chant in unison, before the players lined up to pay tribute to Klich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially signed in 2017, Klich was sent out on loan by former boss Thomas Christiansen but returned in style under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring the first goal of the Argentine’s illustrious reign at home to Stoke City on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.

Klich played almost every available minute for the Whites during their run to promotion in 2020, ending their 16-year top flight exile.

Amidst concrete interest from Major League Soccer side DC United, Klich is expected to complete a move to the United States in the coming days, signing off at Elland Road after five-and-a-half years with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateusz Klich is applauded by players as he leaves the pitch for the last time. Leeds United v West Ham United. Premier League. Elland Road Stadium. 4th January 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson