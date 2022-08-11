Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a solid start to the season.

The opening day win only ramped up excitement after an exciting summer, with a number of new signings snapped up.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips did leave, but Leeds got well ahead of those departures by snapping up the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and others.

There is still time remaining in the summer window, too, and here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Sarr and Joao Pedro chase

Leeds are said to be pushing for a double deal.

According to Santi Aouna, the Whites are pushing for deals to sign Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

It’s claimed Andrea Radrizzani is in direct talks with Watford, wanting to sign Joao Pedro on loan, but the Hornets would prefer to sell.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed Leeds and Watford have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over striker Sarr, but Leeds need to offload before they can complete a deal.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands the Sarr deal is not on the table.

Klich latest

Mateusz Klich has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, but it seems he is going nowhere.

Klich came off the bench in Leeds’ opener against Wolves, and Meczyki claim Jesse Marsch made a decision during that clash.

The report claims Marsch told Klich he had a ‘very good’ game against Wolves and made it clear he would not allow him to leave this summer as a result.

It seems the 32-year-old midfielder is at Elland Road to stay, or at least for the time being, despite being linked with a loan exit.