Leeds United do not have Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr or former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on their radar this summer, despite reports to the contrary in recent days.

Spanish outlet Marca had linked Mata with an Elland Road switch, while French source FootMercato claimed Leeds were in negotiations with Sarr.

"Leeds want to make him the successor to Raphinha,” the French outlet reported, however United have already signed Luis Sinisterra this window, a player widely regarded as Raphinha’s replacement at Elland Road.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"His [Sarr’s] arrival in Leeds remains conditional on a departure in the workforce of Jesse Marsch,” FootMercato also stated.

Leeds do expect to part with wide player Ian Poveda this window after the former Manchester City youngster missed out on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia, but Sarr is not expected to arrive in his place.

Meanwhile, fellow wideman Helder Costa has already moved on, linking up with coach Nuno Espirito Santo at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Sarr has been the subject of reported interest from a number of clubs, but the YEP understands Leeds are not one of them.

Jesse Marsch stated prior to the club’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend that the club hoped to be ‘precise’ with their remaining additions.

“I think we're really trying to again be very precise with exactly who we want and and and what we need for the next steps in this transfer window,” he said.

“We're continuing to look at what else is out there.