Marsch had seven first team players missing for last weekend’s opener at home to Wolves for which Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to Dan James being suspended.

James, though, is now back available having completed his three-match ban issued for his straight red card in May’s defeat at home to Chelsea whilst Cooper, Sinisterra and Forshaw were all back in training this week and are available for the trip to St Mary’s.

Marsch said at his pre-match press conference: “We've had a lot more guys in training this week. So Adam, Liam and Luis are training and are eligible for the weekend.

TEAM NEWS: From Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

“Still, Junior’s probably a couple of weeks behind.

"The same with Luke Ayling, although he had a visit to a surgeon down in London, and the surgeon said that he's ahead of schedule and looking really good and it just needs a little bit more time.