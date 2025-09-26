Leeds United highest rated players according to popular video game EAFC26

It’s that time of year once again as gamers around the world enjoy the latest version of EAFC for the first time.

Naturally, Leeds United supporters will relish the return of the title that took over from the iconic FIFA Football series last year as it will also allow them to take control of the Whites stars upon their return to the Premier League.

But it is not just supporters that have been eagerly anticipating the 2026 version of EAFC as players also love to discover their overall ratings and the subject appears to have become a major talking point in dressing rooms around the country.

But how have the current Whites squad fared when it comes to their EAFC26 ratings and who are the highest rated members of Daniel Farke’s ranks?