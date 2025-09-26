Leeds United highest rated players according to popular video game EAFC26

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 20:30 BST

Who are the highest rated players in the Leeds United squad according to the EA FC video game?

It’s that time of year once again as gamers around the world enjoy the latest version of EAFC for the first time.

Naturally, Leeds United supporters will relish the return of the title that took over from the iconic FIFA Football series last year as it will also allow them to take control of the Whites stars upon their return to the Premier League.

But it is not just supporters that have been eagerly anticipating the 2026 version of EAFC as players also love to discover their overall ratings and the subject appears to have become a major talking point in dressing rooms around the country.

But how have the current Whites squad fared when it comes to their EAFC26 ratings and who are the highest rated members of Daniel Farke’s ranks?

Your next Leeds United read: Bournemouth boss warns of 'expensive' Premier League problem Leeds United will cause with Whites pair praise

EAFC26 overall rating: 63

1. Alex Cairns

EAFC26 overall rating: 63 | LUFC

Photo Sales
EAFC26 overall rating: 72

2. Illan Meslier

EAFC26 overall rating: 72 | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
EAFC26 overall rating: 72

3. Sam Byram

EAFC26 overall rating: 72 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
EAFC26 overall rating: 72

4. Karl Darlow

EAFC26 overall rating: 72 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
EAFC26 overall rating: 74

5. Sebastiaan Bornauw

EAFC26 overall rating: 74 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
EAFC26 overall rating: 74

6. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

EAFC26 overall rating: 74 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice