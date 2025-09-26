Andoni Iraola takes his Bournemouth side to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has warned of a Premier League problem Leeds United will cause with Whites pair praise ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road.

Iraola’s progressive side sit fourth in the early table and will face their first test against a newly-promoted side in the weekend’s clash against Daniel Farke’s Whites at LS11.

Iraola, though, feels that this season’s three newly-promoted sides will make it more difficult for established Premier League teams to survive, the Cherries boss fully expecting Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley’s impressive early collective points hauls to continue.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Iraola was asked about this season’s three newly-promoted sides and what he had seen in his analysis of Leeds.

Hailing the addition of experienced pair Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iraola said: "I think the three teams that have got promoted, they have been very solid, very good.

"I think it's going to be expensive”

"I was reading the other day, I think it's the most points they have had between the three in this moment for the last 20 something years so it puts more difficulty for the others to stay in this league to the others.

"I think it's going to be expensive points wise because they are doing very well and also they look solid.

"I think the three teams, they have signed players with Premier League experience like Longstaff, Calvert-Lewin, Kyle Walker for Burnley, at Sunderland Granit Xhaka, players that are very good players, they have been here before, they have been competing even in big clubs.

"I think they have this stability that will help them with the other new signings and new players that they already had and I think it's going to be expensive to stay this season so every point that we can add now is welcome."