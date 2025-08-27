The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for the final days of the summer transfer window.

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has named two Whites stars as players he does not believe are good enough to compete in the Premier League.

After struggling to build on their opening win against Everton by falling to a heavy defeat against Arsenal at the weekend, a much changed Whites side crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out loss against a youthful Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Daniel Farke opted to hand opportunities to several players at Hillsborough as the likes of Jack Harrison, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha came into the side - but it was two other members of the Whites side that have drawn criticism from Newsome following the defeat.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “He was just so negative wasn’t he [Aaronson]. Everytime the ball came out to him, his first touch was backwards. You’re playing against kids. Aaronson, Piroe – are they good enough for the Premier League? I’m not too sure they are. Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions and sometimes you have to offload people and bring people in. It’s never too late. It is a tough ask to happen in the next six days. But surely it is a decision they should have made sooner. In my opinion, Brenden Aaronson wasn’t good enough in the Championship, so he’s not going to be good enough for the Premier League.”

Leeds summer signing questioned after Arsenal loss

DEBUTANTS: Anton Stach, Lukas Nmecha and Lucas Perri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds have made several eye-catching additions during the summer transfer window - but one of their most expensive signings has been questioned after Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal.

The Whites made a confident start to life back in the Premier League with a dominant display against Everton as Lukas Nmecha marked his debut by coming on as a substitute to score from the penalty spot in a 1-0 Elland Road win against the Toffees.

The performance of Anton Stach caught the eye against David Moyes’ men as the former Hoffenheim midfielder looked to be living up to his billing as the Whites costliest summer addition. Former AC Milan forward Noah Okafor is yet to make his first Premier League start but the man who comes in at third place in a list of the most expensive signings at Elland Road this summer is goalkeeper Lucas Perri and he has provoked some negative comments from former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor following his display in the heavy loss at the Emirates Stadium.

He told talkSPORT: “I watched Leeds against Arsenal, they were very poor. I know it’s Arsenal and you can’t look at those games. But I think all over the pitch – defensively, I’m not sure about the goalkeeper, attacking-wise – I think Leeds will definitely go back down. I don’t think they’ve got enough, at all,”

