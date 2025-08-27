Boss Henrik Pedersen saw his Sheffield Wednesday side dump Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen has made an admission on his side’s Leeds United cup dumping with a goalkeeper declaration and specific Whites work.

Troubled Wednesday were huge underdogs for Tuesday night’s second round hosting of Leeds amid well documented financial problems but the Owls caused a cup shock with a 3-0 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made nine changes to his side but still selected a strong line-up who offered very little in a goalless first half. An own goal from Whites keeper Karl Darlow then put the Owls in front before Jayden Bogle came off the bench to equalise.

Leeds then had several chances to bag a winner but none of them were taken and the Whites were ultimately dumped out 3-0 on penalties as Joel Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sean Longstaff all failed to score from the spot.

Speaking post match to Sky Sports, Owls boss Pedersen admitted his men needed a bit of luck - and a “fantastic” goalkeeper in Ethan Horvath - yet hailed his side’s performance as he revealed specific pre-match work without the ball.

“This is what you need”

Leeds completely bossed possession against Pedersen’s side but in the end only had Bogle’s strike to show for it.

“In our training, we prepared for not having a lot of the ball, and the tactical discipline the players showed was outstanding,” beamed Pedersen, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“This gives me a lot of hope and belief and the players can take a lot of confidence from tonight.

“I am so proud, I am proud of all my players. The way they ran all night, the character they showed, it was everything really and I am so happy for them.”

Speaking to Sky Sports and as quoted by the YEP’s sister title The Star, Pedersen admitted: “They grew through the game, but at the same time as they grew, they became more and more tired.

“On a day like today you also need a little bit of luck, and we had a fantastic goalkeeper here. There were four or five really good saves, and this is what you need when you play with such a young team against such a good team. Big respect to all the players.”