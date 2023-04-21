Leeds United have some huge games coming up as they look to avoid slipping back into the Championship. The Whites take on a Fulham side who don’t have much to play for at Craven Cottage this weekend.

Javi Gracia’s side are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League right now. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target could leave

According to a report by Leonino, Sporting Lisbon are ‘preparing’ to cash in on at least one of their key players this summer to help balance the books amid Leeds’ links to Manuel Ugarte. The 22-year-old, who is a Uruguay international with eight caps under his belt to date, has been playing for the Portuguese giants since 2021 when he joined them from Famalicão.

He has since made 80 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal. The midfielder is being tipped for a bright future in the game and appears poised to move on in the next transfer window.

MLS star on radar

Leeds are ‘pushing’ to land LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, according to a report by Football Insider. The MLS ace is out of contract in December and is also said to be on the radar of Rangers and Espanyol.