Leeds United ‘pushing hard’ for transfer as clubs ruled

Leeds United return to the action on Wednesday and have their FA Cup replay clash against Cardiff City. The Whites drew 2-2 away with the Bluebirds and equalised late on through youngster Sonny Perkins. Jesse Marsch’s side lost 2-1 away at Aston Villa last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder latest

According to a report by 90min, Leeds are ‘pushing hard’ to sign midfielder Azzedine Ounahi from Angers and have offered €25m. The 22-year-old impressed at the World Cup and helped Morocco reach the semi-finals against the odds. Fellow Premier League club Leicester City are also in the frame for his signature, as are Serie A giants Napoli.

Championship striker update

The Whites have apparently cooled their interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international has scored 12 goals so far this season and has been linked with a few top flight sides this winter including Brentford, Southampton, Fulham and Wolves. However, Marsch’s men have landed ‘number one’ target Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim instead and no longer need him, as per Coventry Live.

Second tier club out of right-back chase

