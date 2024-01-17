The latest headlines from around the Championship as Leeds United's rivals look to do business

The January transfer window is approaching its final two weeks and the pressure across the Championship is starting to build. Leeds United haven't made any new signings just yet, but moves are being made by their main rivals in a bid to bolster their respective promotion pushes.

Here's a look at what's going on away from Elland Road as the window begins to gather pace.

Southampton's winger bid

Southampton have made a second offer to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson this month, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Benson has been linked with several Championship clubs this month as he struggles for game time in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

The winger was a key man for Burnley in the second tier last season, though, and it seems as though Southampton are keen to take him to St Mary's to add weight to their own push for promotion. It is claimed the offer was for an initial loan deal with the Saints having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Benson bagged 12 Championship goals for Burnley under Vincent Kompany last season with another two coming in the FA Cup in what was a hugely productive year for the now 26-year-old, but he has made just four league appearances this season.

Leicester want Man City deal

Leicester City are keen to add Callum Doyle to their ranks permanently next summer, according to The Athletic. The defender has struggled with injury since joining the Foxes on loan from Manchester City and as a result, he has made just nine appearances in the Championship.

However, Enzo Maresca has been impressed with what he has seen and is keen to turn his loan into a permanent deal as the club begin to think about a return Premier League with cautious optimism.

Ryan Kent twist

It was reported earlier in the week that Ryan Kent could be on his way to Saudi Arabia to link up with his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. But, fresh reports suggest he is attracting attention from the Championship with Hull City and Cardiff City the clubs linked to his signature this month.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Hull might be leading the chase with the report claiming the there is 'no problem' between the Tigers and Kent's current club Fenerbahce, with a move seemingly in the player's hands. However, it also says Kent hasn't been persuaded to swap Istanbul for East Yorkshire just yet.