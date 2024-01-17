Leeds United possible starting XI if transfer rumours are true as full-back targets emerge
The January transfer window is beginning to gather pace and Leeds United are being linked with a number of new signings
Just two weeks remain of the January transfer window and Leeds United are expected to be active as the February 1 deadline looms. The Whites have allowed Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave Elland Road this month and reinforcements could well be pivotal as Daniel Farke's side push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
The rumour mill is in full swing at this stage and Leeds are being linked with a host of players on a near daily basis. It seems defenders are the club's priority this month, though, and the links to the likes of Ben Johnson, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts and Chris Mepham have been fairly frequent, with Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies the latest man to be mentioned.
However, the club are seemingly considering a number of attacking options, too, as they mull over strengthening their number 10 ranks. Here, we take a look at how Leeds might line up once the January transfer window has closed, should the current transfer links materialise.