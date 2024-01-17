The January transfer window is beginning to gather pace and Leeds United are being linked with a number of new signings

Just two weeks remain of the January transfer window and Leeds United are expected to be active as the February 1 deadline looms. The Whites have allowed Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave Elland Road this month and reinforcements could well be pivotal as Daniel Farke's side push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The rumour mill is in full swing at this stage and Leeds are being linked with a host of players on a near daily basis. It seems defenders are the club's priority this month, though, and the links to the likes of Ben Johnson, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts and Chris Mepham have been fairly frequent, with Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies the latest man to be mentioned.

However, the club are seemingly considering a number of attacking options, too, as they mull over strengthening their number 10 ranks. Here, we take a look at how Leeds might line up once the January transfer window has closed, should the current transfer links materialise.

GK: Illan Meslier Illan Meslier is the club's number one and that doesn't look like changing any time soon.

RB: Ben Johnson Johnson has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United, with the Whites said to be keen on a loan deal.

CB: Joe Rodon Joe Rodon has arguably been the club's most consistent defender this season and has his right-sided centre-back spot locked down.

CB: Pascal Struijk The defender has been struggling with a groin injury of late but, given his performances over the first half of the season, when he's fit he undoubtedly plays under Daniel Farke.

LB: Ben Davies This one might be unlikely but Leeds are said to be monitoring his situation at Spurs with the club in need of a consistent left-back option. Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest and Borna Barasic of Rangers are amongst those who have also been linked.