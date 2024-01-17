There are just two weeks remaining in the January transfer window and the pressure is starting to mount on Leeds United if they are to find the necessary reinforcements. The Whites will be focused on Sunday's game with Preston North End in the short-term as they look to keep up the heat on the Championship's top two.

However, after seeing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence leave the club, they are expected to be active before the Febraury 1 deadline. Here's a look at some of the transfer lines out there this evening.

Dragowski close to move

Bartlomiej Dragowski is reportedly closing in on a January transfer but it doesn't look like he'll be joining Leeds United. The Spezia goalkeeper has been consistently linked with a move to Elland Road this month with Leeds said to be keen on signing the Poland international, who has fallen out of favour at his current Serie B outfit.

However, it seems Dragowski may be on the verge of his getting his move, with Panathinaikos offering him a contract until 2027. That's according to Italian reporter Nicolo Schira, who claims the deal is edging towards completion.

The links to Leeds were always something of a surprise given Daniel Farke is well stocked between the sticks at present and it seems likely that Dragowski will move elsewhere.

Leeds' Johnson preference

Leeds United are chasing Ben Johnson but they would prefer to sign the right-back on a loan deal until the end of the season, report The Athletic. Johnson has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds this month with the Whites known to be in need of full-backs.

There have been suggestions in the national press over the last few days that the Hammers would only let Johnson leave the London Stadium this month in exchange for a fee. The Athletic elaborate and claim the Hammers would expect a loan fee should a temporary agreement be reached, with this month being their last chance to pick up some money for the defender, who has entered the final few months of his contract.