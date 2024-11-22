Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest headlines for Leeds United and their promotion rivals as the Championship returns.

The Championship is back in action this weekend and Leeds United will be looking to build on their latest win over QPR to keep their hopes of promotion ticking. The Whites are currently two points behind leaders Sunderland and Sheffield United, who sit second in the table on goal difference.

Leeds will take on Swansea City on Sunday in their 3pm kick-off, targeting a huge three points to keep them tight with the pack at the top of the Championship table. As we prepare for the Championship to return following the last international break of the year, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for Daniel Farke’s side and their rivals.

Leeds rivals ‘heartbreaking’ injury blow

Leeds’ promotion rivals Sheffield United have been dealt a significant injury blow following their Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday. According to our sister website The Star, Oliver Arblaster is set to be out ‘for the long-term’ after scans revealed ligament damage to his knee. Arblaster underwent surgery during the international break and will now start his road to recovery.

Chris Wilder said after the match that he ‘had to drag the captain's armband off’ the ‘devastated’ Arblaster, who is believed to be ‘heartbroken’ by his injury news. The Blades will kick off Saturday’s fixtures with their visit to Coventry as they hope their injury blow will not impact them too much.

Leeds youngster praised after loan performances

Leeds youngster Luca Thomas recently had his loan contract with York City extended and has earned top praise from manager Adam Hinshelwood. The boss has reflected on the 20-year-old progress so far and believes that while he feels Thomas previously struggled, he has stepped up and it showing all the right traits during his time in the National League.

“I really like Luca, he’s a great lad first and foremost,” Hinshelwood told The York Press. “He trains well, his finishing is excellent and is one of the best we have got at the club. I really like his attitude and he has shown a real determination that he wants to start and do well for the club.”

Thomas made the loan move in October and has made five appearances for far for York City, including a start in the FA Cup against Wycombe. The versatile forward bagged himself a goal in his first National League appearance for the Minstermen, coming off the bench to contribute to a 4-0 win.