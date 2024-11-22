Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have received huge backing as their Championship promotion bid resumes.

Huge confidence in Leeds United's promotion bid has been declared with a Whites star expected to 'haunt' a Championship rival.

Leeds will resume their Championship promotion quest with Sunday afternoon's clash at Swansea City, ahead of which Leeds remain very strong title favourites despite sitting in third place.

As part of huge backing and confidence from the bookmakers, Leeds remain very strong odds-on favourite to go up as champions in being odds-on across the board and no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-13 with some firms.

Leeds are well clear of second favourites Sheffield United who are 5-1, followed by Sunderland at 15-2, Middlesbrough at 10s, Burnley at 14s and then West Brom at 25s. There is then a huge gap to Millwall at 80s.

The Whites are very short in the automatic promotion market at 2-7 - well ahead of the Blades at 2s - and Leeds are no bigger than 1-5 to go up either automatically or via the play-offs.

A Sunday afternoon clash at Swansea represents the first game back, for which a Whites star is expected to haunt his former employers.

Joel Piroe joined Leeds from Swansea in August 2023 and the Dutchman is generally 5-1 favourite to score first in Sunday's game for which the bookies have plenty of confidence in the Whites.

Daniel Farke's side are odds-on with every firm and no bigger than 17-20 but as short as 7-10 whereas Swansea can be backed at 19-5. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 29-10.