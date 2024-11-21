Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Sunday’s trip to Swansea City.

Leeds United return to action with a tricky trip to Swansea City on Sunday knowing they could end the weekend in the automatic promotion places. Victory over QPR before the break left Daniel Farke’s side two points off both Sheffield United and Sunderland, with defeat for either against Coventry City and Millwall opening up the door.

Farke and his squad will not be focused on others, however, and can only do their bit by taking all three points from a Swansea outfit who could be higher up the table, had they taken their chances this season. It’s set to be a tough task for the Whites and as preparations continue, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Leeds return eyed

Derby County boss Paul Warne is hoping to have David Ozoh back for his side’s trip to Elland Road next month. On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Ozoh has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid-September, having played every league game until that point.

The technically gifted defensive midfielder has been a big miss for Derby, who have won just two of their last 10 in his absence, but a return to training is close in a major boost for the newly-promoted Rams. And while the next few games look a little too close, Warne hopes to have the 19-year-old available by the time they face Leeds on December 7.

“I’m told he will train next week,” Warne told BBC Radio Derby. “He’s doing a lot of training but by that I mean with the rest of the squad. It’ll take some time for him to catch up. I think the Sheffield Wednesday game will probably come too quick. But the one after that, possibly. So he is close.”

Sunderland transfer hint

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris admits the club are ‘working on weak positions’ ahead of the January transfer window. Leeds’ promotion rivals have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and could look to reinforce their squad ahead of what they hope will be a concerted promotion push.

“The main task was around our team, the current team, because I believe the solution is here,” the Sunderland boss said when asked if focus turned to January during the international break. “[Our attention remains on] the way we can develop our players.

“The players who didn’t play so much from the beginning of the season are our best players at the moment. We know that probably will have some weak positions, so we are working on these weak positions [in the transfer market]. But this wasn’t my main task.”