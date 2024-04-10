The 32-year-old has been unable to play since sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City in April 2022 and despite the best efforts of surgeons, medical and physio staff, Dallas has decided to call time on his playing career upon the expiry of his Leeds deal this summer.

A statement released by the club on Wednesday afternoon read: "Dallas will go down as a legend for both club and country for his achievements in the game, whilst away from the pitch he has also shown his commitment to our local community, representing the club at numerous events and engaging regularly with supporters.

"Despite not featuring during the current season under Daniel Farke, Dallas has remained a key person behind the scenes, helping with the success of the current group.

"Naturally, there is great sadness from everyone within the club about this news, but we all wish Stuart the very best in his retirement.

"It goes without saying, Stuart is an icon of Leeds United and will always be welcome at Elland Road, his contribution will live long in the memory and he has cemented his place in history."

Dallas was an integral part of Leeds' promotion-winning side in 2020 and has represented the club on 267 occasions, scoring 28 times. The 62-cap Northern Irishman will be fondly remembered, particularly for his late winner against Man City during Leeds' 2020/21 campaign, when Leeds clinched a 2-1 victory despite playing for much of the game with ten men. Dallas' retirement comes three years to the day since that goal at the Etihad Stadium.

