Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just days until the 2024/25 Championship season kicks off.

Leeds United will finalise their preparations over the next couple of days before the 2024/25 season finally gets underway. Portsmouth are the first visitors to Elland Road on Saturday and Daniel Farke’s men will hope a fast start can kick off another enjoyable - and successful - promotion push. The Whites have certainly enjoyed pre-season, with four wins from four and plenty of positives to take into the weekend.

Farke and his players have been hard at work on the pitch but those behind the scenes at Leeds continue to chip away at transfer business, with a little over three weeks until the window closes. Jonathan Rowe has been identified as a potential option out wide, while reinforcements are also wanted in central midfield and at full-back. It’s set to be an exciting few days and weeks in West Yorkshire, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Spurs Skipp stance

Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp continues to attract interest this summer and could soon be on the move. The Telegraph claims Skipp is ‘expected to leave’ north London amid growing interest from Premier League trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Skipp emerged as a potential target for Leeds earlier this summer, with club chiefs in the market for midfield reinforcements following Glen Kamara’s £8million move to Stade Rennais. The 23-year-old worked previously under Farke during Norwich City’s 2020/21 title-winning campaign and enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Carrow Road, playing 45 of his side’s 46 Championship games.

Whether Leeds are still in the race for Skipp remains to be seen but with minutes looking limited again at Tottenham, the energetic midfielder could soon move on. But with interest from the three teams who pipped them to promotion last season, the Whites could be beaten to his signature - especially if a permanent exit is sanctioned.

Palmer on Bueno

Carlton Palmer believes Leeds have a chance of landing left-back Hugo Bueno this summer - but not until parent club Wolves can source a replacement. Spanish left-back Bueno is of interest to Leeds but there will be no assurances made over game-time, with the club not taking that approach in the past and Farke loyal to current first-choice, Junior Firpo.

"Bueno was a regular in Wolves' starting line-up last season, clocking up 25 senior league appearances under Gary O'Neil, but he's not deemed to be a key player, and Leeds are looking to take advantage of the situation,” Palmer told Football League World. "Leeds are not the only club interested in signing him, he's attracting a lot of attention from clubs at home and in Europe.

"It will be interesting to see if Leeds can tempt Wolves into letting Bueno go on loan to Elland Road having already rejected an offer from Norwich. As I said they've already rejected an offer from Norwich to take him on loan, the likes of Celtic and Feyenoord are looking to get him on a permanent contract, and it seems that Wolves will let him go, but they want to bring in a replacement first."